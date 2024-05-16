Golden Goose reports strong quarterly growth driven by DTC

First quarter revenues at Golden Goose Group of 148 million euros, increased 12 percent at constant exchange and 11 percent on a reported basis.

Net revenues in DTC were 106 million euros, up 20 percent at constant exchange and 18 percent on a reported basis.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA of 54 million euros, rose 17 percent and adjusted EBIT of 40 million euros, increased 17 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Silvio Campara, chief executive officer, Golden Goose Group, said in a release: “Golden Goose’s strong set of results for the first quarter of the year, building on an excellent FY2023, prove that our unique proposition, truly connecting with consumers, is successful even in the challenging market environment we see today.”

The company said that the growth was driven by acceleration of direct-to-consumer channel, supported by continued strong performance in EMEA and the Americas. The company’s store network consisted of 195 stores as of March 31, 2024.

During the quarter under review, Golden Goose appointed Marco Bizzarri, former president and CEO of Gucci, to its board of directors and launched HAUS in Marghera, the new physical home for the brand's global community and the place to preserve and nurture heritage, art, and craftsmanship.