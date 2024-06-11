Golden Goose sets IPO price range at 9.50 to 10.50 euros

Golden Goose Group has set the offer price range of 9.50 euros to 10.50 euros per share, implying a market capitalisation of approximately 1,693 million euros and 1,860 million euros for the company.

The company said in a statement that it is offering new shares to raise gross proceeds equal to approximately 100 million euros at the maximum rate of the offer price range.

The company added that funds advised by Invesco Advisers have undertaken to acquire shares in the offering at the final offer price for an amount of 100 million euros, acting as cornerstone investors. The offering will be equal to 30 percent of the company’s share capital.

Golden Goose reported FY2023 revenues of 587 million euros, growing 18 percent at constant exchange rates, adjusted EBITDA of 200 million euros, increasing 19 percent, and adjusted EBIT of 149 million euros, up 22 percent. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of 148 million euros, growing 12 percent at constant exchange rates and adjusted EBITDA of 54 million euros, up 17 percent.