Google unveils AI-powered try-on feature for clothing

Tech giant Google has unveiled a new shopping feature utilising artificial intelligence (AI), allowing users in the US to view clothing on a selection of models in the form of a virtual fitting room.

The new addition comes as a response to the increasing demand for hybrid ways to shop online, with Google reporting that 59 percent of shoppers felt dissatisfied with an item they shopped for online because it looked different on them than expected.

Now, through the feature, customers can select models that range in sizes XXS to 4XL and represent different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities and hair types.

Google said that the generative AI model also has the ability to take an item of clothing and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles on the body.

Alongside this, the platform’s new guided refinements can help shoppers fine-tune products, with machine learning and visual matching algorithms in place to refine inputs like colour and style.

Shoppers will further be provided with product listings from various stores across the web.

In a blog post about the new feature, Lilian Rincon, senior director of product, shopping, said: “We believe that AI will continue to improve our lives in ways big and small, including making everyday activities like shopping just a bit more helpful (and fun).

“Stay tuned for more ways we’re using advanced technology like AI to help you shop online with confidence.”