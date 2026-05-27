Gordon Brothers acquires British accessories brand Radley

Boston-based asset and brand investment firm Gordon Brothers have acquired British heritage brand Radley and all related intellectual property, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Gordon Brothers said it will add Radley to its growing fashion and lifestyle portfolio and plans to pursue a growth strategy focused on expanding Radley’s global presence and operations through “strategic investments in people, products and marketing”.

Tobias Nanda, head of brands at Gordon Brothers, said: “We are thrilled to add another British icon to our global portfolio of brands. Our goal is to invest in Radley and support the company’s next phase of development, expanding the brand’s footprint in the US, UK, Australia and Asia so future generations can experience the best of British craftsmanship.”

Gordon Brothers intends to operate Radley under an "asset-light" licensing-led growth model, a strategy that it states will “unlock the full potential of the brand,” by focusing on strengthening relationships with key retail partners, as well as expanding the brand’s international presence and extending Radley’s product categories beyond handbags, watches, jewellery, eyewear and beauty gifting.

The acquisition only includes the Radley brand and related intellectual property, meaning that Radley’s retail operations, which include two standalone stores on Floral Street in Covent Garden, London, and in Glasgow, alongside 19 concessions and outlets, will close.

Radley acquired by Gordon Brothers and will shift into an “asset-light” model

Radley was founded as a stall in London’s Camden Market in 1998 and established itself as an accessible-luxury British handbag brand, known for combining vibrant colours with functional designs, as well as its distinct Scottie dog logo.

News began circulating in March that Radley’s parent company, private equity firm Freshstream, was exploring a sale of the handbag brand after a decade of ownership. The firm appointed FTI Consulting to oversee a review of strategic options for the business, due to the brand’s widening pre-tax losses.

According to a statement from FTI Consulting, Radley’s administration followed “a sustained period of challenging economic conditions for the retail environment, including declining customer demand and increasing operating costs".

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in fashion and lifestyle brands since 2003, including Nicole Miller, Rachel Zoe, Chinese Laundry, Laura Ashley, Telefunken, Broyhill, and, most recently, British footwear brand LK Bennett in January 2026, which it also acquired with plans to run as an asset-light model. A strategy that it also implemented when it revitalised the Laura Ashley brand before it sold the heritage brand to New York-based Marquee Brands in 2025.

Carolyn D'Angelo, senior managing director and head of brand operations at Gordon Brothers, added: “We are honoured to be the brand stewards for this modern British brand and look forward to bringing Radley to a wider consumer audience, with new territories, product categories and retail distribution channels.”