Gore-Tex parent faces lawsuit over ‘greenwashing’ allegations

WL Gore & Associates, the parent firm of outerwear material brand Gore-Tex, is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims the company “knowingly concealed its ongoing use of environmentally harmful PFAS” for a number of its products. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Washington by law firm Hagens Berman which said the company’s use of language like ‘committed to sustainability’ and ‘environmentally sound’ were misleading considering its inclusion of “forever chemicals” in its products.

The complaint further alleges that Gore did not publicly disclose that its Gore-Tex fabric releases PFAS into the environment or water supply during consumer use and manufacturing. “Gore’s greenwashing campaign misleads the public by purporting to be highly committed to environmental responsibility and at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing processes. But, in truth, Gore continues to produce Gore-Tex Fabric using PFAS,” the lawsuit states.

While Gore-Tex had initially launched a new “PFAS-free” compound in 2021 for its Gore-Tex membrane, the company still manufactures and distributes some of its fabric with an ePTFE membrane and a PFAS-based durable water repellant coating treatment, Hages Berman said. The company has previously committed to replacing all ePTFE with ePE by autumn 2025, meaning that only the “next generation” of its products will feature PFAS-free durable water repellant coating, while others will continue to use the former treatment.

According to attorneys at the law firm, Gore already knew about the negative environmental impact associated with PFAS exposure, yet “repeatedly doubled down on its misinformation" and in recent years had made claims that its products, including those containing PFAS, were “non toxic and safe for the user” while posing no threat to the environment.

This is just one of several lawsuits brought against the textile manufacturer in regards to its use of PFAS in the manufacturing process. Any consumer that has purchased items made with Gore-Tex from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2024, may have the right to become a member of the class action and can contact Hagens Berman to find out if they qualify.