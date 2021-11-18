Government launches ‘Made in the UK: Sold to the World’ strategy

The Department for International Trade has launched a new ‘Made in the UK: Sold to the World’ strategy to help UK businesses hit 1 trillion pounds in exports.

The ambitious export strategy from the government aims to support businesses across the UK double exports and sell their world-class products by “seizing huge untapped opportunities on offer in the world’s fast-growing markets”.

The 12-point strategy has a range of new and existing support measures, designed to “give businesses the tools they need to become a nation of exporters and reap the benefits of our free trade deals”.

These include the launch of a new UK Tradeshow Programme (UKTP) until April 2023, which the government said will be “better tailored to help businesses, particularly those outside London and the South East, to attend and promote their products around the world”.

The UKTP will be launched as a pilot to allow the government to work with businesses to assess different approaches to encouraging UK-based SMEs to participate at overseas trade shows through training and offering grants up to 4,000 pounds towards exhibition costs.

The strategy also includes a one-stop-shop Export Support Service for exporting advice, alongside the expansion of the UK Export Academy to include Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The academy, which launched in October, holds masterclasses, roundtables and networking events to help businesses overcome common challenges that first-time exporters face.

There will also be a new ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ campaign, championing the UK’s priority sectors through a localised marketing campaign that will promote the best of British goods and services.

In addition, the UK Export Finance, the world-leading export credit agency, will expand its offer with new products and a wider delivery network that will make it easier for UK exporters to secure business from overseas buyers.

Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said in a statement: “This is a defining moment in our national trading story. As we agree ambitious new trade deals around the world, it is more vital than ever that businesses across the UK take advantage of these opportunities and unleash their full exporting potential.

“Our export strategy will help more businesses start exporting and help those who already export to sell more products to more countries. Reaching 1 trillion pounds worth of exports by the end of this decade means more jobs, more opportunities and higher wages helping the UK to level up and build back better.”