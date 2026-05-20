Government launches new high street crime unit

The UK government has unveiled a 20-million-pound crackdown on organised crime gangs operating across Britain’s high streets, as part of a major police offensive to tackle “dodgy shops,” as well as criminal activity towards retail stores.

The new High Street Organised Crime Unit brings together government departments, policing partners, and Trading Standards to boost the national and local response to target criminal networks operating on Britain’s high streets.

The funding will go towards an enhanced law enforcement response, including establishing a new multi-agency coordination cell based out of the National Crime Agency (NCA). The operation will also recruit 75 new police officers across the NCA, Greater Manchester Police, West Midlands Police and a joint Kent Police and Essex Police Unit.

Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, said in a statement: “Criminal gangs have exploited our high streets to launder their dirty money and undercut honest businesses.

“We are hitting back with a nationwide crackdown to shut these fronts down, seize dirty cash and drive organised crime off our high streets and put bosses behind bars.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium, added: “The new High Street Organised Crime Unit will be welcome news for people across the country. Illegitimate businesses and retail theft are major issues and too often linked to criminal gang activity. Stolen goods are commonly funnelled through illicit supply chains and resold through unscrupulous businesses, helping fund further criminality. This harms businesses, puts colleagues at risk, and pushes up prices for honest shoppers.

“Tackling it requires prioritisation from police and government, and coordination and intelligence sharing between retailers, law enforcement, and local partners. We look forward to working together to deliver real progress.”