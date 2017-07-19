Grana lands on mainland China’s Tmall following 10 million dollars funding

The Hong Kong based online fashion retailer Grana has expanded into mainland China with an official store on Tmall. The move follows a 10 million dollars Series A funding round led by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund.

“We’ve been working closely with [Alibaba] over the last year getting ready for this launch,” said Grana, who unveiled the brand in 2014. Grana will launch its online store on Tmall, Alibaba’s retail platform.

Grana manufactures and sells clothes directly to customers exclusively online. This business model allows them to sell clothing made out of expensive fabrics such as silk or cashmere at an “honest” price to customers, according to chief executive Luke Grana, informs the ‘South China Morning Post’.

According to the company, their revenue is growing at speed: circa 15 percent every month, with 60 percent of sales coming from its existing customers, who on average order from Grana three times a year.

Sources close to the company highlight that Grana is expecting its appeal with U.S. consumers to help it gain traction in the mainland Chinese market. The label counts Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and Lily Collins among its early fans in the U.S.