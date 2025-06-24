Green Claims Directive: European Commission clarifies withdrawal of proposed law

The Green Claims Directive, also known as the anti-greenwashing law, may not be withdrawn after all. A commission spokesperson clarified that the withdrawal will only happen if a specific recent amendment is maintained.

Spokesperson Paula Pinho noted that the amendment in question would bring small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the scope of the law. This amendment would subject 30 million additional businesses to the legislation, meaning that a total of 96 percent of businesses would have to comply.

However, a key objective of the European Commission is to reduce the administrative burden on SMEs. Pinho emphasised that the proposed amendment to the law is not yet final. Should it be upheld, the commission will withdraw the Green Claims Directive. Negotiations regarding the proposed law are currently ongoing. The final round of negotiations was scheduled for Monday, June 23, but did not proceed.

Last week, news broke that the European Commission had withdrawn its support for the law. However, little clarification was provided at the time. The commission has now clarified the news.

The aim of the Green Claims Directive is to help consumers navigate the numerous sustainability claims. If a product is advertised as environmentally friendly, this must be demonstrably substantiated.