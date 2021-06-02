Grosvenor buys stake in British luxury label Roland Mouret

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has snapped up a stake in luxury British label Roland Mouret, marking the landlord’s first equity investment in one of its occupiers.

The investment has been made through Grosvenor’s Tenant Investment Fund which was established last year to help new and existing occupiers “with ideas and diversification strategies” to grow their business, through a range of partnerships from equity to debt.

Grosvenor said the equity stake will support avenues for growth at the label such as new business categories.

The two companies first crossed paths in 2011 when Roland Mouret opened its flagship townhouse on Carlos Place, Mayfair.

“We are excited to partner with Grosvenor and build on our great relationship,” said Roland Mouret CEO Mark Langthorne in a release. “As longstanding tenants on Carlos Place, we value their tremendous support for the local area during the pandemic and believe there is great synergy between our values to help realise our plans for future growth.”

In addition to its Mayfair store, Roland Mouret is sold globally via a worldwide network of boutiques as well as online.

James Raynor, CEO of Grosvenor Britain & Irelan, commented: “Roland Mouret has been at the forefront of British fashion for over two decades. With an agile omni-channel strategy masterminded from its Mayfair base, we’re excited to join them as an investor as they grow and diversify the business.

“Our Tenant Investment Fund is helping us step in to provide much-needed growth financing for strong businesses with clear diversification strategies. With around 5 million pounds of transactions in the current pipeline, we’re seeing huge demand for this innovative support from brands we already partner with, right through to new retail and hospitality concepts.”