Grosvenor hails in ‘new era’ for West End as development begins

Real estate company Grosvenor is beginning work on the 500 million pound development of London’s West End, where it says it plans to establish a mixed-use scheme to improve public realm.

Spanning 370,000 square feet, the project is looking to deliver new office spaces, private and onsite housing, a five star hotel opportunity and new cafes, shops, restaurants, community and leisure facilities.

The firm said that alongside the new Elizabeth Line and its Bond Street station, the development of Mayfair expects to attract 6.5 million pounds of spend per year, with nearly 1,000 permanent jobs also forecast to be created upon completion.

Work on South Molton Street has already begun, while work on the hotel is due to start in 2025, with all aspects of the scheme scheduled to complete in 2027.

In a release, executive director of development for Grosvenor, Anna Bond, said: “Today is the start of an incredibly exciting period for the West End and for London.

“The South Molton Triangle will redefine people’s perceptions of Mayfair, creating exceptional office space set within a new destination in the heart of the capital. It signals our intent to invest over the long-term in fantastic places that create lasting economic and social value.”