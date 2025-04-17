Group OVS: Sales up 6.2 percent in FY 2024

Net sales for financial year 2024 increased by 6.2 percent to 1.63 billion euros for Italian group Ovs. Ovs and Upim, the core brands, performed very well, according to a statement.

Stefanel also showed strong growth, with an accelerating second half thanks to a new stylistic direction. Excellent results were recorded in both clothing, particularly womenswear, and beauty, which maintained double-digit growth, the management explained yesterday in a statement.

The increase in sales and the improvement in the commercial margin to 58.2 percent generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year of 195.3 million euros, an increase of 13 million euros. Adjusted net profit amounted to 77.9 million euros.

The year’s cash generation amounted to 68.6 million euros, again an increase.

Group ovs focuses on womenswear and beauty segment

“After a first half characterised by very unfavourable weather conditions, which nevertheless saw an increase in sales, the second half of the year saw growth of almost 9 percent. The year, therefore, ended with sales up by 6.2 percent,” said chief executive officer Stefano Beraldo.

Regarding the coming months, he added, “the current macroeconomic context, characterised by uncertainties and increased costs for families, could translate into a slowdown in consumption.”

The Ovs group is, however, correctly positioned and objectively capable of attracting consumer groups from higher price segments, the management specified.

Regarding duties on exports to the US, the absence of sales in the American market means Ovs is not exposed. “At the same time, the duties imposed on Asian countries are leading to greater availability on the part of suppliers towards European customers, creating more favourable sourcing opportunities,” the management added in the note.

In 2025, the group will continue to expand its offering dedicated to womenswear, a key segment that accounts for more than half of the market and where Ovs still has significant growth potential. The recent launch of the Les Copains collection and the strengthening of the beauty segment, which will also be extended with the launch of a programme of dedicated store openings, are part of this trend.