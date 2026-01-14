Groupe RAS: a French independent's strategy to compete with sneaker giants

French footwear specialist Groupe RAS (Rautureau Apple Shoes), the owner of brands No Name, Schmoove and Armistice, is entering a new phase in its history, driven by a complementary management duo. Propelled by international acceleration and a diversification into apparel, the company is now organising itself as a “creative start-up” to establish a lasting presence in the global market.

From historic expertise to a 'creative start-up'

In Saint-Pierre-Montlimart, western France, RAS is undergoing a transformation. While its name may not yet resonate with the general public like the industry giants, the group has been a prosperous and key player in the French landscape since 1970. With an annual volume of 500,000 pairs and a solidly established retail presence, it is now beginning a new chapter in its history.

Riccardo Ribolla and Fabrice Delecolle are officially taking the reins of the group with a shared conviction: “Fashion doesn't need another brand; it needs players capable of creating meaning, emotion and character.” Having joined as commercial director in 2020, Ribolla has been appointed chief executive officer. He now forms a duo with Delecolle, who has been with the company since 2008 and is appointed deputy chief executive officer, combining strategic agility with operational rigour.

Strategy focused on desirability and export

True to its historic motto, “Don't follow fashion, invent it,” RAS is embarking on a major acceleration. This new ambition is built on an already solid commercial foundation. The group sells 500,000 pairs annually, with exports accounting for 45 percent and a digital presence of 18 percent. The No Name brand is the spearhead of this momentum, selling 400,000 pairs annually, 59 percent of which are for international markets, particularly Italy, the Benelux, Germany and Japan.

This level of exportation places the group within the dynamics of the European sneaker and urban footwear market. In a segment dominated by global giants and large digital platforms, independent French brands are now leveraging differentiation based on authenticity. For RAS, this involves transforming decision-making processes and embracing an uninhibited openness to cross-cultural worlds, from music and design to gastronomy.

Creating meaning in a mature market

Innovation and narrative coherence are becoming the driving forces of this “creative start-up.” The group is increasing its collaboration and capsule projects to boost its desirability, while also diversifying its product range. The launch of No Name's apparel line for the spring/summer 2026 season marks a decisive first step towards creating complete and global brand universes.

In a mature market where purchasing behaviours are increasingly influenced by digitalisation and lifestyle, RAS is betting on identity clarity. Whether it is the “creative rebellion” of No Name, the rebellious elegance of Schmoove's “Black Sheep,” or the sincere minimalism of Armistice, each brand cultivates its distinctiveness. This reorganisation is intended to help the group gain speed and clarity, in order to promote a contemporary and independent French vision within the competitive sneaker landscape.