Grown Alchemist signs global partnership deal with Equinox

Beauty brand Grown Alchemist, which moved into privately held ownership in April to drive international growth, has signed an exclusive global partnership with fitness and lifestyle company Equinox.

The deal will see Grown Alchemist products, including the brand’s Energize Body Cleanser, Restorative Body Cream, Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Hydra-Restore Shampoo and Hydra-Restore Conditioner available in more than 100 Equinox clubs across major US cities, including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In addition, the beauty brand will offer custom treatments at select Equinox Spa locations and introduce future exclusive offerings at The Shop at Equinox.

Julia Klim, vice president of strategic partnerships at Equinox, said in a statement: “Equinox’s partnership with Grown Alchemist underscores our collective efforts to deliver innovative, unparalleled products and experiences to our member community.

“Together, we will push the boundaries of full body performance through our shared commitment to longevity and full health optimisation.”

Grown Alchemist global partnership deal with Equinox campaign image Credits: Grown Alchemist / Equinox

Anna Teal, global chief executive at Grown Alchemist, added: “Grown Alchemist is an innovator of biotech beauty that is dedicated to creating formulas that are 100 percent compatible with skin and the environment.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Equinox on this global venture and are excited to bring our pioneering advanced formulations to the Equinox experience and enhance their journey to maximise cellular potential inside and out.”

Founded in Australia in 2008, Grown Alchemist offers skincare, bodycare and haircare, utilising advanced plant and biotech ingredients that work in harmony with the skin’s own biology for better absorption and more powerful results. It also offers spa treatments and services that optimise skin function, including IV Infusion Therapy.

Grown Alchemist, headquartered in London, is sold in more than 40 countries and is available in retailers, including Sephora, Credo Beauty and five-star hotels and spas.