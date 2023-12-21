Gucci supports children's education through UNICEF donation

The Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has emphasised its ongoing partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) through a new donation to the organisation.

The financial support will go to UNICEF's thematic fund for education, Gucci announced on Wednesday. The aim of the fund is to guarantee children's right to a high-quality education worldwide.

Existing gaps in the education system for children have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the brand, the crisis has brought school education to a standstill around the world.

To catch up and provide a comprehensive solution, Gucci is making a donation to UNICEF on behalf of creative director Sabato de Sarno and his employees. Since its foundation, the children's aid organisation has enabled 37.9 million children to attend school and around 250,000 people with disabilities to access education.

Gucci has often demonstrated a social streak. As recently as November, the brand donated the proceeds from the sale of the 'Signoria Slingback' shoe model in red to the Italian women's rights organisation 'Nosotras Onlus'.

Meanwhile, the partnership with UNICEF, which has resulted in support for projects such as 'Schools in Africa', has been in place since 2005 and the Florentine fashion house is also a founding member of the UNICEF initiative to strengthen the rights and well-being of girls in areas such as health, education, social protection, water and sanitation.