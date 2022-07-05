Gucci to begin construction on new Italian production facility

A member of Gucci’s industrial platform, Pigini, is set to begin construction of a new production plant in Italy’s Marche region, covering an area of 10,000 square metres.

The new “sustainable” structure will be dedicated to the production of sport and formal shoe uppers for the Gucci brand.

According to a release, the facility, which is expected to be completed in the first months of 2024, will employ about 400 people within three years, with new hires to be gradually implemented in 2022 before moving to the new centre.

To support the community, Pigini will also be launching a series of training activities centred around shoe joiner development, dedicated to recent high school graduates and unemployed people between the ages of 18 and 26. The initiative comes as part of the Gucci École de l'Amour project, which carries out courses in the Italian brand’s factories.

The Pigini Factory School is planning to expand into further editions throughout the course of the next two years.

"With this new plant we want to guarantee continuity to the manufacturing tradition in the area, protect the artisan know-how of the joiner and continue to transmit our passion for the product in a highly innovative environment," said Pigini founder and CEO, Fausto Pigini, in a release.