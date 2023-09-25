Gucci, Valentino and Chloé among recipients at CNMI’s Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023

On the final weekend of Milan Fashion Week (MFW), the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) hosted its 2023 Sustainable Fashion Awards in the city’s Teatro alla Scala, where a slew of luxury fashion houses and notable industry figures were honoured in eco-conscious award categories.

Those awarded were selected by a jury of experts, including Andrew Morlet, chair of the panel and CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Carlo Capasa, chairman of the CNMI; Simone Cipriani, head and founder of the Ethical Fashion Initiative; and Federica Marchionni, CEO of the Global Fashion Agenda.

Among the winners, Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, received the Visionary Award, while Versace creative director Donatella Versace received the Humanitarian Award for Equity and Inclusivity.

Italian luxury house Gucci won the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy, recognising the brand for its Circular Hub’s Denim Project, which incorporates regeneratively-grown cotton for its denim collections in partnership with Regenagri-certified Algosur farm in Spain.

Speaking on the award, Gucci CEO Jean-François Palus said: “Building scalable collaborations is a vital part of Gucci’s strategy and the ‘Denim project’ is an example of combining the many strengths of the house’s supply chain partners and leveraging innovative tech to enhance circular economy principles.”

Other winners included Valentino, which received the Education of Excellence Award for its nurturing talents initiative; Ahluwalia by Priya Ahluwalia, who was honoured with the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers; Dolce & Gabbana, which received the Craft & Italian Artisanship Award; Kering, which took home the Biodiversity and Water Award; and Chloé, which was honoured with the Human Capital & Social Impact Award.