Guerlain ventures into prestige haircare market

Guerlain, the LVMH-owned French cosmetics house, is set to venture into the haircare market, as per a report from WWD.

The launch of Guerlain's inaugural haircare line, scheduled for June 15th, signifies the company's strategic move into a prestigious sector that is projected to experience significant growth.

According to Statista, the prestige beauty market is expected to expand by 3.56 percent annually between 2023 and 2028, reaching a substantial volume of 82.87 billion euros.

Dubbed the Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Collection, the range of haircare products complements Guerlain's existing line of Abeille skincare. The collection's core ingredient is honey extracted from bees residing on Ouessant island, a unique locale situated off the western coast of Brittany, France.

In a recent demonstration of its dedication to sustainability, Guerlain took a proactive stance on World Bee Day, highlighting the profound association between bees and the brand's essence. The motif of bees has long been entwined with Guerlain, adorning the glass bottles of its perfumes, and symbolising both lavishness and industriousness for the maison. This emphasis on bees not only resonates with Guerlain's heritage but also underscores the significance of pollinators in our ecosystem.