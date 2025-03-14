Guess and WHP strike licensing deal for Rag & Bone accessories

Guess and WHP Global, the joint owners of Rag & Bone, have partnered with Signal Brands on a five-year licensing deal for the New York label’s accessory line. The agreement intends to develop and further expand Rag & Bone’s handbags and small leather goods category.

It further underlines the brand’s commitment to global expansion, a press release read, and strengthens existing ties between Guess and Signal Brands, which have worked together on the creation of handbags since 1990.

Speaking on the extended partnership, Guess’ co-founder and chief creative officer, Paul Marciano, said Rag & Bone’s accessory line was “an essential part of the business” from which the brand would benefit. He added: “We are confident that it will be a great addition to the world of Rag & Bone.”

In his own statement, Signal Brands’ chief executive officer, Jason Rimokh, said the company was excited to bring its expertise to Rag & Bone’s handbag line. He added: “Signal Brands looks forward to leveraging its extensive industry experience to bring innovative and stylish designs to Rag & Bone's handbag collection while continuing to build on the company's successful partnerships.”

The inaugural collection under the new partnership will launch in spring 2025, and will be available at global Rag & Bone boutiques, the brand’s online store and in North American retailers, such as Bloomingdales and Nordstrom.