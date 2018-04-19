Guess partners with BCI to source ‘Better Cotton’

Guess has partnered with The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), an organization that works with cotton farmers, helping them to use water efficiently and care for the environment, as well as promote higher standards of work, during cotton production. In its FY16-17 Sustainability Report, Guess focussed on the company’s first-ever sustainability plan and ‘Denim Water Lifecycle Assessment’ of its denim category.

“At Guess, we use cotton in many of our products. It is important that we take the proper steps to source more sustainable cotton in the Guess supply chain, which is why we have joined The Better Cotton Initiative,” said Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of Guess Inc. in a statement.

The company said, understanding that 64 percent of water use occurs during raw material production, namely for cotton, Guess has joined The Better Cotton Initiative to start to source ‘Better Cotton’ to help address its water use. The company added that it will make public its official goals for sustainable cotton sourcing later this year.

By becoming a BCI retailer and brand member, Guess believes that it can commit to a more sustainable future for cotton production by investing in the Initiative which, last year, reached and trained 1.6 million cotton farmers on more sustainable agricultural practices, such as efficient use of inputs (water, pesticides), increasing yields, and addressing gender equality and child labour issues.

Picture:Guess website