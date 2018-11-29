Guess Q3 revenues increase 10.3 percent

American designer and distributor of apparel, denim, handbags, watches and footwear, Guess said on Wednesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased by 10.3. Net loss for the period was 13.4 million US Dollars compared to 2.9 million US Dollars from the same period last year, while adjusted net earnings increased by 1.6 percent to 10.6 million US Dollars.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 605.4 million US dollars, up from 549 million US dollars a year earlier. For the nine months, the company's net sales increased by 12.8 percent to 1.77 billion US Dollars.

Guess Inc was founded in 1981 by Paul Marciano, Georges Marciano, Armand Marciano, Maurice Marciano and is based in Los Angeles, United States. In 1981, Guess sold its first pair of jeans to Bloomingdale's department store and since then, it has not looked back but has only grown to become one of the most recognized and influential apparel brands in the world. At the time when indigo blue or bleached denims were in trend, Guess made strong headways with its stonewashed denim and signature zipper sliding up each ankle.

Offering apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear, the New York-listed company has about 14,300 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,000 stores.

Picture:Guess website