Guess Q4 turnover increases by 5.7 percent

For its fourth quarter, Guess, Inc. recorded total net revenue increase of 5.7 percent to 837.1 million dollars, while in constant currency, the company said, net revenue increased by 9.5 percent. Fourth quarter GAAP net earnings of 23.2 million dollars, a 2,134 percent increase compared to 1 million dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, while GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 2,700 percent to 28 cents compared to 1 cent for the prior-year quarter. The company recorded adjusted net earnings of 58.2 million dollars, a 12.8 percent increase compared to 51.6 million dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 12.9 percent to 70 cents, compared to 62 cents for the prior-year quarter.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be back at Guess and be part of the Guess family again. Looking forward, I plan to spend the next few weeks with our team developing our strategic vision and implementation plan.”

Highlights of fourth quarter trading at Guess

Retail revenues in the Americas decreased 0.7 percent in US dollars and increased 0.4 percent in constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce increased 6 percent in US dollars and 7 percent in constant currency. Wholesale revenues in Americas increased 19.2 percent in US dollars and 21.9 percent in constant currency.

The company said, revenues in Europe increased 4.1 percent in US dollars and 10 percent in constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce were flat in US dollars and increased 6 percent in constant currency. Revenues in Asia increased 21.7 percent in US dollars and 25.8 percent in constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce increased 13 percent in US dollars and 17 percent in constant currency. Licensing revenues for the quarter increased 9.9 percent in US dollars and constant currency.

Review of full year results at Guess

For the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, the company recorded GAAP net earnings of 14.1 million dollars compared to GAAP net loss of 7.9 million dollars for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share were 16 cents compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of 11 cents for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018. The company’s adjusted net earnings for the year were 80.4 million dollars compared to 58.7 million dollars for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 40 percent to 98 cents, compared to 70 cents for the prior year.

Total net revenue for fiscal 2019 increased 10.4 percent to 2.61 billion dollars, while in constant currency, net revenue increased by 10.6 percent. Retail revenues in the Americas decreased 1 percent in US dollars and decreased 0.5 percent in constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce increased 4 percent in US dollars and constant currency. Guess added that Americas wholesale revenues increased 13.6 percent in US dollars and 15 percent in constant currency.

Europe revenues increased 14.4 percent in US dollars and constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce increased 5 percent in US dollars and constant currency. Revenues in Asia increased 25.7 percent in US dollars and 25.4 percent in constant currency, while retail comp sales including e-commerce increased 15 percent in US dollars and 14 percent in constant currency. Licensing revenues for the year increased 14.3 percent in US dollars and constant currency.

