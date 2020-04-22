Guess to donate funds, clothing, and PPE in response to Covid-19

Fashion and lifestyle brand Guess and The Guess Foundation are partnering with organisations in the US and Europe to donate funds, clothing, and PPE, during the Covid-19 crisis as part of its #InThisTogether - Give, Protect and Inspire campaign.

Its Covid-19 relief efforts includes donating more than 1,300,000 US dollars, as well as 150,000 masks in Italy and Spain, and apparel, blankets and colouring books in the US.

Paul Marciano, Guess chief creative officer, said in a statement: “At Guess, we want to inspire our communities to fight the Covid-19 crisis with strength, hope, and support of each other. We must maintain this strength for our families, our community and our world, as, together, we can overcome anything. In order to provide essential and urgent resources for those in greatest need, Guess is donating over 1,300,000 US dollars toward the relief of our global community.”

In the US, Guess has teamed up with Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, donating 45,000 pieces of apparel, blankets and colouring books, while in partnership with Direct Relief to donate funds toward personal protective equipment to help protect healthcare workers and essential service providers working on the frontlines.

In addition, the global brand has stated it will make a donation to the LA Regional Food Bank to provide meals for struggling local families and children.

While in Europe, Guess has directly source N95 masks to be distributed to hospitals in the Lombardy region of Italy and the Madrid region of Spain, two areas hit hard by the virus. In Lombardy, these donations are focused on Fondazione per l’Ospedale dei Bambini Buzzi in Milan, as well as the Sant’Anna hospital in Como and San Leopoldo Mandic hospital in Merate. While in Madrid, efforts have been focused on supplying the IFEMA temporary field hospital, built for the current emergency, and two city hospitals, Gregorio Marañon and La Paz.

As well as helping with mask distribution in Spain, Spanish medical organisation AMYTS will also help distribute masks to various elderly care homes in the Madrid area.

This follows a donation earlier this year by Guess Shanghai to the Hubei Youth Development Foundation to assist with protection from the virus for the greater Wuhan area in China.

Guess is also using its social media platform and network of brand ambassadors to drive awareness and amplify critical messages to help save lives, including planning an information campaign for donations to replenish the national blood supply.

Image: courtesy of Guess - Jennifer Lopez in its spring 2020 campaign