Gymshark appoints former Tate & Lyle HR head to chief people officer

Fitness brand Gymshark has announced the appointment of Laura Hagan to the role of chief people officer, effective from January 2023.

Hagan is the latest in a series of senior appointments at the company, following former Asos exec Mat Dun as chief financial officer, Burberry’s John Douglas as chief technology officer and Carly O’Brien to VP, marketing.

She will be joining Gymshark after over four years as Tate & Lyle’s chief HR officer, where she oversaw the transformation across its food solutions business.

Prior to that, Hagan served in a number of key roles over 11 years at Dyson, one of which included global HR director.

At Gymshark, she has been tasked with ensuring the retailer attracts the “right talent at the right time” a press release read, ultimately enabling growth in a considered way.

She will report directly to founder and CEO, Ben Francis.

Speaking on Hagan’s appointment, Francis said: “Since day one of Gymshark, our people have always been, and always will be, our most important and powerful asset. That will never change.

“Laura shares that view with us, which is why I’m so happy to welcome her to the fold. Her hunger for rapid innovation and commercial growth with a laser focus on talent and performance was plain to see.

“I am so impressed by her passion both about the impact that brilliant talent has on the success of every business as well as equitable access to opportunity. She’s a stellar addition to our team.”