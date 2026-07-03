Gymshark founder reportedly considering buying back stake from General Atlantic

Gymshark founder and chief executive officer Ben Francis is believed to be in talks to buy back part of the stake held by private equity investor General Atlantic, according to the Financial Times, in a move that would increase his control of the activewear brand.

The discussions reportedly centre on the size and valuation of the transaction, with Francis also exploring financing options with banks. While he is said to have considered purchasing General Atlantic's entire holding, the report suggests a partial buyback is the more likely outcome.

General Atlantic acquired a 21 percent stake in Gymshark through a 200 million pounds investment in 2020, valuing the business at one billion pounds. Francis has retained a majority shareholding since the deal.

The reported talks come as Gymshark continues to navigate a more challenging trading environment. Revenue increased 6.5 percent to 647 million pounds in the year to July 2025, while pre-tax profit fell to 6.9 million pounds as the brand invested in physical retail expansion and restructured parts of the business to improve its European operations.

According to the Financial Times, Gymshark and General Atlantic both declined to comment on the discussions.