Gymshark launches second phase of tech incubator

Midlands-based sports fitness clothing brand Gymshark has launched the second phase of its tech incubator in partnership with Innovation Birmingham to offer business support for digital tech SMEs innovating in the West Midlands.

The #LiftYourBusiness incubator aims to drive growth and opportunities for tech SMEs through a structured programme of mentoring, providing businesses with the opportunity to access Gymshark’s global network and learn from the expertise and infrastructure of a brand that ships to over 180 countries across the world and is expecting a turnover of 140 million pounds in 2019.

The programme, which sits within the Serendip Smart City Incubator at Innovation Birmingham, will offer digital tech SMEs access to 6-months free co-working space at Innovation Birmingham’s iCentrum building, one-to-one business mentoring, as well as access to a community comprising over 1,000 techies and 160 digital tech businesses.

The first phase of the programme launched in August 2018 and supported eight SMEs, and now the fast-growing sportswear brand Gymshark is looking for new tech SMEs to join the initiative, with applications open until April 11.

Gymshark calling on tech SMEs to apply for #LiftYourBusiness incubator

Adam Harrison, head of special projects at Gymshark said in a statement: “We’ve been extremely encouraged by the partnership with Innovation Birmingham, and it’s enabled us to give something back to the area that we call home. High levels of interest were shown for the first programme and over the last six months we’ve highlighted why there was such competition for places.

“We’ve been working with eight digital technology businesses all operating in a variety of different sectors, from workplace wellness, clean energy and fitness testing to mobile apps and performance coaching. Bringing the region’s brightest innovators together in one place has highlighted the collaborative commercial and social relationships that this can trigger.”

Katharine Fuller, head of business support at Innovation Birmingham added: “In the six months that we’ve been working with Gymshark we’ve seen first-hand how a partnership between an innovation specialist and a sector leader can result in fantastic opportunities for SMEs. This platform of support has been launched at a great time for Birmingham, especially considering global attractions like the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will present opportunities for tech SMEs to implement their innovations.

“The #LiftYourBusiness incubator offers a great chance for entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow. We’re looking forward to welcoming the new cohort of businesses and supporting them with disrupting markets, raising investment, recruiting, growing and succeeding in the tech landscape.”

