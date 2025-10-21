Gymshark taps Dick’s Sporting Goods as first US wholesale partner

Gymshark has established an agreement with Dick’s Sporting Goods, making the company the first US retailer to secure a wholesale partnership with the British sportswear brand. With this, Gymshark will launch in 12 Dick’s House of Sport stores.

In a statement, Brendan Kirk, vice president of merchandising at Dick’s Sporting Goods, said launching Gymshark will allow the retailer to further differentiate its product offering. Kirk continued: “Gymshark is redefining what modern training apparel looks like with high-performance, stylish pieces rooted in real gym culture. House of Sports is the perfect place to bring that experience to life.”

For Gymshark, meanwhile, the partnership with Dick’s reflects a broader commitment to the US, a relatively new market for the brand. This latest news comes on the back of Gymshark opening its first store in the region, located at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York. The site is to serve as the "blueprint for all future stores in the US”, suggesting that the brand is eyeing further expansion within the country.

Dick’s, which is also pursuing global growth through its recent acquisition of Foot Locker, is part of this strategy. The decision to make the retailer Gymshark’s first wholesale partner in the US was due to its ability to authentically communicate the brand to its community, Mitch Healey, Gymshark’s North American director of retail and wholesale, said.

Healey added: “Dick’s Sporting Goods just leapt off the page. The spaces look incredible, and the community will immediately feel like they are in a Gymshark space the moment they see it. Working with the team there has been a pleasure, and we are so excited to bring the best gymwear to their amazing community.”