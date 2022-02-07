H&M adds second-hand fashion offer to Swedish website

Fashion giant H&M has added a second-hand clothing offering to its website in its home market of Sweden.

The new ‘pre-loved’ section allows shoppers to buy and sell second-hand clothing from H&M Group-owned brands, as well as third-party labels like Asos, Nike and Zara, according to Just Style.

The pre-loved offering is first launching in Sweden followed by Germany, with the possibility to expand to more markets at a later date.

“We will continue to gradually increase our offer of new brands and products as well as an expanded online offer of pre-loved items,” an H&M spokesperson told Just Style.

“With this news, we are expanding our offer online and customers will be able to purchase a curated selection (of) second-hand items from our online shop.”

Felicia Reuterswärd, the sustainability manager of H&M Sweden, said on LinkedIn: “Decade of action here we go - HM Sweden has taken the first step in an integrated experience for second-hand garments on hm.com, one of the biggest platforms for fashion! Let’s make second hand fashion the new normal!”

H&M has been focusing more on circular fashion models such as resale in the past few years.

In September 2021, the retailer teamed up with Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology company Reflaunt to launch its own second-hand fashion platform in Canada, called H&M Rewear.

H&M also became the majority owner of Swedish re-commerce platform Sellpy in 2019.