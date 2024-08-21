H&M closes digital outlet Afound

H&M will close its webshop Afound later this year due to insufficient demand, the fashion group announced in a press release.

Afound offers items from third parties and brands from the H&M Group portfolio at reduced prices. The concept was active in seven countries in Europe, including the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

“When evaluating Afound’s current position, we do not see enough demand, partly because brands are increasingly choosing to use their own sales channels to further strengthen their customer relationships. This has led to the difficult but necessary decision to close Afound,” the Swedish retailer said.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL.