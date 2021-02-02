H&M expands second-hand platform Sellpy to the Netherlands and Austria

H&M Group has announced the expansion of its second-hand fashion platform Sellpy to the Netherlands and Austria following its launch in Germany in the summer.

“We see a steady growth in demand for sustainable consumption, where second-hand is a great option,” said Sellpy CEO Michael Arnör in a statement. “Every garment bought pre-owned saves resources for our planet. It’s therefore very exciting that we continue to grow and empower more customers in Europe to live circular.”

H&M first invested in the Swedish re-commerce platform in 2015 through its investment arm CO:LAB, before becoming its majority owner in 2019. It comes as H&M increases its focus on circular strategies having launched initiatives in rental, repair and re-commerce in recent years.

Nanna Andersen, Head of CO:LAB H&M Group, commented: “We’re excited about Sellpy’s continued international expansion which we support with our investment and strategic partnership. We truly believe in the entrepreneurs and team behind Sellpy and their unique circular business model, which perfectly aligns with our vision to become fully circular.”