  H&M Group invests in e-commerce platform Centra

H&M Group invests in e-commerce platform Centra

H&M Group has taken a minority stake in Centra to power the fashion-focused e-commerce platform provider’s “next phase of global growth”.

In a statement, Centra said the strategic investment from H&M Group, which includes H&M, Cos, Arket, & Other Stories and Weekday, will allow the e-commerce platform “to continue optimising its platform” and accelerate research and development efforts across its direct-to-consumer (DTC), fashion wholesale (B2B) and omnichannel capabilities.

Martin Jensen, chief executive at Centra, said: "We started Centra with the simple idea that there’s a better way to run a global fashion brand. Our approach is different from the rest of the market – we focus on providing fashion-specific solutions that help brands scale and innovate in ways others can’t.

“The results we’ve seen with H&M's portfolio brands show how effective this approach is, and the investment from H&M Group is a strong vote of confidence in the value we’ve built together. We’re excited to continue driving innovation and proving that there’s a better way for fashion brands to thrive in today’s fast-changing commerce landscape."

Founded in 2016, Centra provides e-commerce capabilities for fashion and lifestyle brands, such as Paul Smith, John Smedley, and Osprey London, as well as H&M Group-owned brands. Currently, Centra supports more than 300 brands across Europe, North America and Asia.

Commenting on the investment, Nanna Andersen, chief of new growth and ventures at H&M Group, added: "We’ve been truly impressed by Centra’s journey so far. Their ability to combine deep industry insights with technical innovation is helping fashion brands solve real challenges in e-commerce.

“That’s why we’re proud to strengthen our partnership through this investment, supporting Centra’s continued growth and the next phase of their exciting journey ahead."

