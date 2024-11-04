H&M Group partners with Lightsource bp to build solar farm in Texas

H&M Group has announced a large-scale project with Lightsource bp, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Plc and Europe's largest solar energy developer. This project involves the construction of a solar farm in the US state of Texas, which will contribute to the energy supply for H&M's global commercial operations. The initiative forms part of the Swedish fashion group's climate goals.

Summary H&M Group and Lightsource bp are building a large solar farm in Texas to reduce H&M's carbon footprint.

The project contributes to the renewable energy supply of H&M's global operations and promotes local energy independence.

The solar farm is reportedly designed sustainably, with attention to biodiversity and the integration of agriculture.

“Given fashion's environmental impact, we see great value in moving beyond simply using certificates and contributing to more clean energy. By partnering with solar and wind farm developers, we are helping to build renewable electricity capacity in grids around the world,” said Ulrika Leverenz, head of Green Investments at H&M Group.

"The solar farm is currently under construction in Brazoria County. The project will deliver affordable electricity to the local grid, support local energy independence and security, and is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 155,000 tonnes per year," according to the Lightsource bp press release. The Texas project is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Reportedly, the project occupies less than 10 percent of the land, making it possible to plant native grasses and other vegetation under and around the solar panels, with the aim of increasing biodiversity in the first five years of operation. In addition, the project integrates agriculture through sheep grazing in the area. "In line with H&M Group's mission to approach climate and nature holistically, Lightsource bp is also considering the project's impact on biodiversity," the press release read.

H&M Group already signed a multi-year energy contract with Lightsource bp in 2021 for renewable electricity projects, including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with solar and wind farms in other parts of the world. With this new virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for the 125 MW Second Division solar project in Texas, the project will deliver renewable energy and play a significant role in reducing H&M Group's carbon footprint.