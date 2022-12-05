H&M introduces garments wearable through AR to app

H&M has revealed a number of new augmented reality (AR) features on its mobile app that will allow shoppers to try on and wear three one-of-a-kind garments using their camera.

The feature comes as part of a partnership with Snap, an AR camera lens tech developer, which will also allow its users to view the products on its own social media platform, Snapchat.

The experience was co-designed by H&M and the London-based digital studio Institute of Digital Fashion (iODF).

The retailer utilised Snap’s Camera Kit to implement the AR feature, integrating Snap’s technology and lenses to its application in order to reach the end consumer on their preferred platform.

In a release, Brooke DeWitt, product strategy and marketing manager at Snap said: “Augmented reality is a powerful tool for promoting creativity and self-expression.

“The innovative AR garments created by iODF and H&M are an accessible and incredibly immersive way to engage and entertain the H&M community in the digital fashion world.”

Snap’s AR features have also been implemented by the likes of Puma for virtual footwear try-on.

According to the company, over 250 million users of Snapchat utilised the platform’s AR lenses for shopping more than five billion times since January last year.