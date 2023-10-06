H&M introduces new equestrian brand, strikes GCL partnership

H&M has unveiled a new equestrian sports lab within its conglomerate, through which it will begin offering a contemporary and functional line of apparel for horse riders from autumn.

Dubbed ‘All in Equestrian’, a name derived from a famous horse ‘H&M All In’, the brand was described as a “natural continuance” of H&M’s relationship with the equestrian world.

Its launch also coincides with the company’s new partnership with Global Champions League (GCL), a show jumping series that All in Equestrian will become the team supplier for in 2024.

In a release, managing director of the brand, Petra Leijon af Bur, said: “As a new breed of equestrian apparel, we are beyond proud to dress the teams at GCL.

“Our aim is to bring together top sport and fashion in a new way, and from the close collaboration with our broad community we know that there is a big interest in an equestrian collection accessible for everyone.”

The new venture will become available in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Poland.