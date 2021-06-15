H&M joins EU Green Consumption Pledge Initiative

H&M has announced its commitment to the EU Commission’s Green Consumption Pledge Initiative, aiming to create a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

The pledge allows companies to make a public commitment to reduce their coverall carbon footprint and produce more sustainable products.

H&M’s vision is to become climate positive by 2040.

“Climate crisis and the necessary transformation of our industry requires us to take great steps. But we believe it’s only possible to do so by collaborating with others and developing forward-thinking solutions at EU level,” said Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M in a release.

She added, “With our commitment to the pledge, we want to lead by example and contribute to the European Commission’s goal to accelerate positive change across our industry.”

The commitment will lead to H&M disclosing information about its sustainability work and its circular and climate-positive strategy. It will also include setting out clear and transparent goals with environmental improvement, communication towards customers, and transparent reporting. The company is also aiming to measure the carbon footprint of its products.

Six new companies join the pledge

H&M is one of six new companies that joined the EU Commission’s Green Consumption Pledge Initiative. The other businesses include Ceconomy, Engie, Erste Group, Philips and Dancer bus.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice said in a statement: “I welcome the commitments made by those six companies for concrete actions towards greater sustainable production and consumption, beyond what is required by EU law.

“This determination to step up climate action shows the kind of effort European consumers want to see. By now eleven companies are already participating in the Green Pledge and I am looking forward to even more in the future.”

Other brands that have already signed up for the sustainable pledge are Decathlon, L’Oréal, Colruyt Group, Renewd, and LEGO.