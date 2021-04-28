H&M launches global initiative to support kids

H&M has debuted a worldwide initiative through a digital platform that helps support young social, environmental, and civic role models.

To help shape a better future and give voices to young kids making a difference in their communities, the Swedish retailer stated it would bring forward, champion, and tell the stories of young changemakers from around the world.

“As a company that stands for progress, we feel a certain responsibility to use our size to create change today and for the future,” stated Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager H&M, in a release.

“We’re ambitious in our goals to make our business more equitable and sustainable so the world is better for future generations. Part of that is making the decision to amplify the voices of role models who are making a difference today: kids.”

The company stated it wants adults to rethink who role models are, and more often than not, it can be the children in front of them. With the help of Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley, the two have created a film to illustrate how young people view adults today while evoking the central idea that leadership and the urgency for change are within them.

The company’s goal is to showcase the impact kids are making and help support their causes by donating to them using proceeds from a new sustainable clothing line inspired by young role models, which is being developed by the H&M Kids design team.

“This is more than just identifying some great kids, it’s putting the power of our global infrastructure behind something we truly believe in,” added Brun.