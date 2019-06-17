H&M posts 11 percent increase in Q2 net sales

In the second quarter of 2019 to May 31, 2019, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) group’s net sales increased by 11 percent and amounted to 57,474 million Swedish krona (6,057 million dollars)). In local currencies, net sales increased by 6 percent.

The company said in a statement that rapid changes in the fashion industry continue. “We can see that our own transformation work is taking us in the right direction, although hard work and many challenges still remain. As customer satisfaction and sales increase, we have intensified our transformation work even further,” H&M added.

Picture:H&M media gallery