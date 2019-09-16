H&M posts 12 percent sales growth in Q3

In the third quarter of 2019, from June 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019, the Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) group’s net sales increased by 12 percent and amounted to 62,572 million Swedish krona (6,515 million dollars), while in local currencies, the company said, net sales increased by 8 percent.

The company said in a statement that well-received summer collections and increased market share confirm that the H&M group is on the right track with its transformation work to meet the customers’ ever-increasing expectations.

H&M founded in Sweden in 1947 has 49 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets. In addition to H&M, the group brands include COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home and Arket and Afound.

Picture:H&M media gallery