Net sales in local currencies at H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB increased by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the corresponding period last year.

Converted to SEK, the company said in a release, net sales increased by 17 percent to 54,504 million Swedish krona compared to 46,509 million Swedish krona.

The company added that H&M plans to publish six-month report on June 29, 2022.