H&M reports flat Q2 sales

Net sales at H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB increased by 6 percent to 57,616 million Swedish krona in the second quarter, compared with the corresponding period last year.

In local currencies, the company said in a release, net sales were flattish compared with last year.

The company added that sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the same quarter last year on several of the H&M group’s large markets, while June has got off to a good start.

In addition to H&M, the group brands include Cos, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, Arket, Afound and Sellpy.