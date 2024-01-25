H&M's Cheap Monday to return this summer

Sweden's H&M Group will once again offer the Cheap Monday label in the summer of 2024. The fast-fashion giant reported the news on their website, where it said "a core collection of jeans" will be offered through Weekday's online shop and in select Weekday shops and retailers.

H&M Group aims to appeal to the young generation in particular with the Cheap Monday initiative. "Cheap Monday is about the fearless spirit of youth culture, about empowering the young generation to discover their own path, explore their creativity and express themselves freely," the group said in a press release.

The Swedish firm further stated that it drew inspiration from "post-punk & pop, underground music & art, fake babies and true idols".

Cheap Monday was founded in Sweden in 2004, and was later acquired by H&M in 2008, that ultimately discontinued the brand in 2018. In 2023, news broke that Cheap Monday would return and join two other H&M brands, Weekday and Monki, to become a youth destination. The philosophy of the Cheap Monday label is to provide pieces that can "compete with high-end brands both in attitude and fashion level and quality - always at a good price".

Further information, such as the exact dates of Cheap Monday's relaunch, is not yet clear.