H&M takes a step back and moves new brand /Nyden to H&M's website

H&M Group is rethinking its new Millennial-focused brand, /Nyden, just six months after its launch. First intended to be an independent label, /Nyden has been integrated into H&M’s website this week, following the dismissal of founder, CEO and creative director Oscar Olsson in July. The company said on an email to FashionUnited that /Nyden’s separate domain, nyden.com, will be maintained -- at least for now.

According to the fast fashion giant, the decision aims to “further develop results on a larger scale with greater potential”. Moving /Nyden under the H&M umbrella would allow it to “be agile and test new ideas for our customers”.

/Nyden’s Los Angeles team will be reduced due to the integration, but the brand’s Stockholm office shall see no job cuts.

Announced in December 2017 and officially launched in April, /Nyden is an affordable luxury brand which invites “tribe leaders” to design a constant, seasonless flow of capsule collections. Singer Dua Lipa, German soccer player Jérôme Boateng and tattoo artist Doctor Woo are among the personalities recruited to co-design its clothing lines.