H&M to relocate UK distribution centre, 500 jobs at risk

H&M is set to close its distribution centre in Stoke-on-Trent and reallocate to Milton Keynes later this year, putting over 500 jobs at risk.

Employees in Stoke-on-Trent are being offered the opportunity to move to Milton Keynes, said XPO Logistics, which runs the warehouse at Sideway, and H&M in a joint statement seen by the BBC.

“H&M and XPO continue to work closely to find and discuss suitable solutions for those currently employed by XPO and working on the H&M account, and affected XPO employees have been offered the option to transfer to the new H&M site at Milton Keynes,” the statement said.

About 129 XPO colleagues and around 400 agency warehouse colleagues are affected by the move.

XPO added that development teams trying and find another customer to replace H&M onsite, but that if one isn’t found, the warehouse will be empty.