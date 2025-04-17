H&M, Zalando, Zara, leaders in cross-border fashion e-commerce in Europe
H&M, Zalando, Zara and Decathlon are among the most successful companies in terms of cross-border e-commerce in Europe, according to a recent report by Cross-Border Commerce Europe. FashionUnited takes a look.
The specialist company revealed its latest annual ranking of the top 500 European cross-border online shops in the seventh edition of its study, entitled ‘Top 500 B2C Cross-Border Retail Europe’. Fashion, jewellery and luxury brands are well-represented and appear to be the dominant category in the barometer, accounting for 43 percent of the market.
European B2C e-commerce represents 275.6 billion euros
In 2024, the EU's cross-border online market reached 275.6 billion euros (excluding travel). This figure represents 36 percent of the overall online market.
The total turnover of the 500 best-performing European cross-border B2C brands climbed last year to reach 69.5 billion euros, a 39 percent increase compared to 2023. These sales relate to the 15 countries of Western Europe, as well as Scandinavia and the UK.
In 2024, the top three European e-commerce retailers in terms of active countries, number of cross-border visitors and cross-border sales were Ikea, Lidl and H&M. Although the first two are not specialised in fashion, their activity has expanded to include clothing and accessories segments in recent years.
The rest of the ranking includes: Zalando, Jysk (furniture), Notino (beauty), Lego, Adidas, Decathlon and the fast fashion giant Zara, which comes in 10th place.
The cross-border online sales specialist indicates that cross-border e-commerce should continue its growth trajectory in the years to come, thanks in particular to the support of AI and the success of the resale market.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
