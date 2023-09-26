Hailey Bieber’s Rhode steps further into Europe with five new territories

Rhode, the skincare brand of model and media personality Hailey Bieber, is continuing on in its rapid expansion plans, with the company now set to enter five new territories in Europe.

In an Instagram post, the brand said its full collection would be shipped to France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain starting September 28, marking the first time Rhode has entered these regions.

The post continued: “At Rhode, we believe in multitasking essentials that are efficacious and accessible – and this launch brings us one step closer to sharing our products with as many people as possible. We can’t wait to continue our journey with you all.”

The move comes just over a year on from when the 26-year-old first launched Rhode – the star’s middle name – in June 2022, with the brand having since embarked on an ambitious global growth strategy, seeing it most recently launch in the UK earlier this year.

It also falls alongside Rhode’s move into a new category, ‘Colour’, which has involved the brand reintroducing its popular peptide treatments as lip tints in four alternating shades.

In an interview with WWD on the launch, Bieber said colour was a natural progression, adding: “It makes a lot of sense because it’s an existing formula that we already have and as we expand, I want it to always feel like it’s a high rate of skin care and makeup that’s enhancing your natural features and skin.”