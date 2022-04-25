Haircare brand Gisou receives investment from Eurazeo

Gisou, the premium honey-based hair and beauty brand, has received investment from Eurazeo to support its ambitious growth plans to expand categories and internationally.

Eurazeo secured a minority investment in Gisou, alongside co-founder Dutch-Persian influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe who remain majority owners, and Vaultier7, an existing minority investor.

The financial backing from Eurazeo will allow Gisou to enhance its digital and e-commerce capabilities, strengthen the brand and its community, and expand globally, specifically in the US.

Gisou was founded in 2015 by Mirsalehi fueled by her family’s beekeeping heritage, with honey and propolis sourced from the Mirsalehi family Bee Garden being key ingredients in all the products. The brand launched with the Honey Infused Hair Oil and has recently expanded into complexion, with a Face Oil and a Lip Oil.

Image: Gisou

## Eurazeo invests in haircare brand Gisou

Laurent Droin, managing director of Eurazeo, Brands, said in a statement: “Gisou – through its natural, transparent and effective approach – is ideally positioned to benefit from the current attractive premium haircare trends.

“Gisou is differentiated by being truly authentic and offering unique high-quality bee-based products to a large, global, and engaged customer community. We are eager to partner with co-founders Negin Mirsalehi, Maurits Stibbe and their team to support the future growth of the company.”

Mirsalehi added: “As founders, Maurits and I are thrilled to achieve this milestone for Gisou. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with our partners at Eurazeo. The Eurazeo team shares our vision for building a desirable and sustainable beauty brand. They truly share our long-term view and we are confident they are the right partner to support us in realizing the next stage of our global vision.”

Gisou is available through its own e-commerce platform as well as through wholesale partners including Sephora, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Douglas, and Mecca.