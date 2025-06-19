Halara plots UK expansion and pop-up experience

Halara has its eyes on the UK. The Singapore-headquartered athleisure brand has revealed plans to expand to the region through a pop-up experience set to be hosted later this year.

The physical retail space, which will open alongside the launch of an app and online platform, will incorporate the brand’s “digital-first, community-driven model”, a press release said.

Halara’s intention is to “deliver a more responsive, inclusive athleisure experience for UK consumers”.

Founded in 2020 by Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Joyce Zhang, Halara has built up a global audience largely thanks to its presence on the social media platform, TikTok.

Here, its content revolves around relatable videos and creator partnerships, the latter an integral part of the brand’s existence, as influencers represent a large part of the brand’s wider marketing framework.

On the back of what it said has been a “rapid rise”, the brand is now looking to venture into new realms. Its plans to enter the UK market follows a similar announcement from earlier in the year when it revealed Australia as one of the regions it was targeting.

In the US, meanwhile, where it already boasts a strong foothold, the brand has already explored the physical retail space via pop-ups, the first being in New York City in 2024 and, more recently, two in California.