Halsey to launch second beauty brand through Walmart

Singer-songwriter Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, has revealed they will be releasing a second beauty brand, af94, exclusively through Walmart.

Alongside colourful staples, such as products for eyes, lips, cheeks and body, the brand will also feature cosmetic accessories such as custom-designed body stickers.

The 67 piece line has been co-developed with its exclusive partner Walmart, through which the artist is hoping to tap into a new Gen Z consumer base with products to be sold in around 2,900 stores as well as online.

Made as an affordable alternative, af94 is the second beauty brand launched by Halsey, who launched their first gender fluid line About Face in January 2021.

“After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach, which is why we are so excited to be launching this new collection with Walmart” the singer said in a release.

All products for af94 are 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, with a shade range intentionally created to complement all skin tones, the release noted.