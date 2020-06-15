Hammerson names Robert Noel as Non-Executive Chair

Hammerson has announced that Robert Noel will succeed David Tyler as Non-Executive Chair of the company. The company said in a statement that Noel will join the board and take over the position by October 1, 2020, at which point Tyler will step down from the company. When he joins, Noel will also chair the Nominations Committee. The company also announces that Desmond (Des) de Beer will join its board as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Des is a non-executive director of Lighthouse Capital, a property company which invests in direct property and listed real estate securities and which has a 15.1 percent shareholding in Hammerson.

Commenting on the appointments, Gwyn Burr, the Senior Independent Director at Hammerson, said: “Rob brings with him vast experience of the property industry which will help accelerate the board’s ambitions to put the Company back onto a stable footing. We are also very pleased to welcome Des, whose experience in retail property and international perspective will make a valuable contribution to the future of Hammerson.”

The company added that Noel has built a long and successful career in the real estate sector most notably at Great Portland Estates plc and Land Securities Group PLC (Landsec). In March of this year he stepped down from Landsec, where he had held the role of chief executive officer for the past eight years. Noel is also Senior Independent Director at Taylor Wimpey plc and a Trustee of the Natural History Museum.

“I am delighted to be joining Hammerson. The retail property sector is going through a period of unprecedented upheaval, but I look forward very much to helping the company steer through the challenges it is currently facing and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead,” added Noel.

