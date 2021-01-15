Hammerson's chief financial officer steps down

Hammerson has announced that James Lenton has informed the board of his decision to step down from his role as chief financial officer. The company said, while it board has commenced a search for his successor, Lenton will continue in the role and as an executive director of the company until his successor has joined.

Commenting on his decision to depart from the company, Lenton said: “Following successful completion of the rights issue, VIA Outlets disposal and induction of the new Chair of the board and CEO, I feel now is the right time to look for a new opportunity. I remain fully committed in the role until my successor is in place.”

“James was instrumental in navigating and conducting the rights issue and VIA Outlets disposal. I am grateful for his support and commitment to continue until his successor joins,” added Rita-Rose Gagné, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.